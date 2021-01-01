Meghan Markle New Year's resolutions included running marathon, learning French

Meghan Markle New Year's resolutions were the same for every year before she wed Prince Harry

Meghan Markle made the same plans before the start of every year, prior to meeting Prince Harry.



Revealing the same, the Duchess of Sussex wrote on her blog The Tig, before becoming royalty, "Run a marathon. Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French. These make my New Year’s resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year."

“The marathon hasn’t happened. The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks,” she wrote.

“Then there’s the French – a language I studied through high school and then lost as I immersed myself in speaking Spanish with the Argentinians during my stint in Buenos Aires. I have put my little Rosetta Stone headset in my eager ears every year, resolving to do interviews en français, but much to my chagrin, it hasn’t stuck.”

“And when it comes to the biting of the nails – well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It’s unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit,” Meghan continued.