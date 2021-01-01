Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 01 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS wraps up record-breaking year with New Year's Eve online concert

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 01, 2021

'I hope you wrap up the end of the year well, and I’d like to see you in person soon,' BTS member Suga said

Global K-Pop sensation BTS celebrated New Year’s Eve with an online concert on Thursday along with other K-pop groups from its management agency Big Hit Entertainment and fans from around the world.

Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki, who have all collaborated with BTS in recent years, joined on a special stage by connecting remotely.

Seven-member BTS also took part in a short online fan meeting, reading messages and playing a game, which fans could toggle to among multiple screens.

“I hope you wrap up the end of the year well, and I’d like to see you in person soon,” Suga said.

The concert, at Goyang, northwest of Seoul, was originally scheduled to be held simultaneously online and offline, but in-person attendance was canceled due to a new wave of COVID-19 infections in South Korea.

With the concert, BTS wraps up a record-breaking year with three No.1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming the first K-pop group to ever receive a Grammy Award nomination. - Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

Ayeza Khan showers love on husband as they ring in New Year together

Ayeza Khan showers love on husband as they ring in New Year together
How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rung in first New Year's Eve together

How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rung in first New Year's Eve together

Queen Elizabeth offers glimmer of hope in emotional New Year message

Queen Elizabeth offers glimmer of hope in emotional New Year message

James Corden hints at 'Late Late Show' exit: 'I am feeling homesick'

James Corden hints at 'Late Late Show' exit: 'I am feeling homesick'
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome 2021 with zeal in PDA-filled snaps

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome 2021 with zeal in PDA-filled snaps
Meghan Markle's life changed for the better after she decided to 'leave room for magic'

Meghan Markle's life changed for the better after she decided to 'leave room for magic'
Meghan Markle New Year's resolutions included running marathon, learning French

Meghan Markle New Year's resolutions included running marathon, learning French
Justin Bieber locks horns with neighbours over holding New Year's Eve concert

Justin Bieber locks horns with neighbours over holding New Year's Eve concert
Imran Abbas squashes marriage rumours with Alizeh Shah

Imran Abbas squashes marriage rumours with Alizeh Shah
Ertugrul famed Gulsim Ali impressed with Wagha Border Parade

Ertugrul famed Gulsim Ali impressed with Wagha Border Parade
Hailey Bieber opens up about her diet

Hailey Bieber opens up about her diet
Kylie Jenner gets restraining order against burglar

Kylie Jenner gets restraining order against burglar

Latest

view all