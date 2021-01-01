Several injured in aerial firing on New Years Eve in Karachi

A Reuters file image.

16 arrestes in Karachi

Man scaring women and children detained in Peshawar

Several injured in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Police arrested around 16 suspects across Karachi for allegedly violating the government ban on two-wheeling and aerial firing on New Years Eve which injured many including a young girl, according to Jang.

The provincial capital's police had warned it would lodge cases against those who participated in aerial firing. It had also directed Karachiites to not gather at one place unnecessarily.

Read more: WATCH: Pakistan welcomes 2021 with fireworks displays on New Year's Eve

In the neighbouring province, several youth were detained in the Koh-e-Noor area of Faisalabad for allegedly violating laws to herald New Year.



In Peshawar, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police nabbed a man suspected of threatening children and women by donning a scary mask.