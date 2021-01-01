Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Several injured in aerial firing on New Years Eve in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 01, 2021

A Reuters file image.

  • 16 arrestes in Karachi
  • Man scaring women and children detained in Peshawar
  • Several injured in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Police arrested around 16 suspects across Karachi for allegedly violating the government ban on two-wheeling and aerial firing on New Years Eve which injured many including a young girl, according to Jang.

The provincial capital's police had warned it would lodge cases against those who participated in aerial firing. It had also directed Karachiites to not gather at one place unnecessarily. 

Read more: WATCH: Pakistan welcomes 2021 with fireworks displays on New Year's Eve

In the neighbouring province, several youth were detained in the Koh-e-Noor area of Faisalabad for allegedly violating laws to herald New Year. 

In Peshawar, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police nabbed a man suspected of threatening children and women by donning a scary mask. 

More From Pakistan:

MDCAT 2020: LHC dismisses plea seeking rechecking

MDCAT 2020: LHC dismisses plea seeking rechecking

BISE Lahore announces scholarships to meritorious students

BISE Lahore announces scholarships to meritorious students
Shujaat Hussain advises govt, Opposition to hold dialogue for Pakistan’s sake

Shujaat Hussain advises govt, Opposition to hold dialogue for Pakistan’s sake
Karachi weather update: 10-year record broken as mercury drops to 5.6°C

Karachi weather update: 10-year record broken as mercury drops to 5.6°C
NAB - Broadsheet saga: Pakistan pays Rs4.59 bn to British firm for lost case

NAB - Broadsheet saga: Pakistan pays Rs4.59 bn to British firm for lost case
WATCH: Pakistan welcomes 2021 with fireworks displays on New Year's Eve

WATCH: Pakistan welcomes 2021 with fireworks displays on New Year's Eve
47% Pakistanis hopeful 2021 will be a better year

47% Pakistanis hopeful 2021 will be a better year

PML-N has decided in principle to contest by-elections: sources

PML-N has decided in principle to contest by-elections: sources
KP Police appoint first-ever woman DPO for Lower Chitral

KP Police appoint first-ever woman DPO for Lower Chitral
'One of the most difficult years in recent history comes to an end,' says Asad Umar in New Year's message

'One of the most difficult years in recent history comes to an end,' says Asad Umar in New Year's message
PMC, UHS Lahore discuss issues regarding medical education in Punjab

PMC, UHS Lahore discuss issues regarding medical education in Punjab

Viral video shows Lahore siblings doing-sit ups in front of a police vehicle

Viral video shows Lahore siblings doing-sit ups in front of a police vehicle

Latest

view all