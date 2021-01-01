Can't connect right now! retry
MDCAT 2020: LHC dismisses plea seeking rechecking

By
OCOur Correspondent

Friday Jan 01, 2021

  • LHC rules that petitions are not maintainable
  • LHC says petitioners had delayed in approaching court
  • Court says MDCAT regulations do not provide for rechecking 

LAHORE: Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea challenging results and seeking a recheck of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 session. 

The petition, filed by Fatima Siddiqi and other candidates on Wednesday, was termed not maintainable and liable to be dismissed by a bench led by Justice Ayesha A Malik. 

Petitioner's counsel contended that the questions in the entrance test were out of syllabus which led to a large number of students failing the exam. He said the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) had also failed to fulfil commitment of granting grace marks to the students. 

Read more: PMC starts issuing MDCAT 2020's recounted results

The lawyer also raised objections the legitimacy of several provisions of the PMC Act 2020, arguing that the provisions violated fundamental rights granted by the Constitution. He requested the court to suspend the admission process and order rechecking of the papers. 

Justice Malik ruled that the petitioners delayed approaching the court and also did not avail first remedy under the law. She observed that the MDCAT regulations did not provide for rechecking option. 

