British singer MF Doom dies at age of 49

British musician Daniel Dumile, best known by his nickname MF Doom and for performing in a mask, died at age of 49, his wife Jasmine confirmed on social media.



Addressed to the rapper, Jasmine's message read “Begin all things by giving thanks to THE ALL!”

“To Dumile, The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family.”

“Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always.”



“May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet. All my Love, Jasmine,” the musician’s wife said.

Jasmine announced the hip-hop star had died on 31 October. She said, “Transitioned October 31, 2020.”

Daniel Dumile was best known for performing in a mask inspired by the Marvel Comics supervillain Doctor Doom.