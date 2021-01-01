Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan to rebuild Hindu temple vandalised by mob

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 01, 2021

  • KP govt to rebuild Hindu temple
  • FIR lodged under Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act
  • 31 arrested including JUI-F leader

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government will rebuild shrine of a Hindu saint in the Teri area of Karak district, which was vandalised and demolished by a mob earlier this week. 

The chief minister made the announcement while addressing a health card distribution ceremony here on Friday. He said the government has issued orders to rebuild the temple. 

Stressing that no one would be allowed to take law in their own hands, CM Mahmood Khan said the police has arrested several suspects involved in the incident. The provincial chief executive asserted that the religious sites of minorities would be protected.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad has taken suo moto notice of the incident and directed the concerned officials to submit report in this regard and appear before the court on January 4. 

Read more: JUI-F district leader among 350 booked for vandalising Hindu temple in Karak

What happened in Karak?

Videos of a mob vandalising and demolishing shrine of a Hindu saint emerged on the social media earlier this week, causing an uproar as law enforcement officials sprung into action by arresting at least 31 suspects including Maulana Rehmat Salam Khattak, a district leader of JUI-F. 

Khattak had served as a provincial general secretary of the PML-N before joining JUI-F. 

The KP police also nominated over 350 people in the first information report (FIR) filed under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and including charges of defiling place of worship, hurting religious sentiments, robbery, arson, and assault.

The federal ministers have also condemned the attack and vowed to protect minorities in the country.

