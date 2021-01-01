Sana Khan shares loved-up photo with hubby Mufti Anas: ‘Perfect and happy ending to 2020’

'Bigg Boss' fame Sana Khan shared a PDA-filled photo with husband Mufti Anas, saying that she wanted a perfect ending and indeed this was the perfect and happy ending to 2020.



Taking to Instagram, Sana shared a loved-up photo from her wedding ceremony and wrote, “I wanted a perfect ending and indeed this is the perfect & happy ending to 2020.”

Tagging the hubby, Sana said, “Thank you for accepting me in ur life with soooo much of love, happiness & trust @anas_saiyad20.”

“I will give my best to be the best for you n give the best to you In Sha Allah,” she added.



Sana Khan recently announced to quit the showbiz and tied the knot to Mufti Anas on November 22, 2020 in a private ceremony.

Since their wedding, Sana had been sharing adorable photos and video with husband.