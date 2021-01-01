Can't connect right now! retry
Met Office predicts Pakistan's first 2021 rain, snowfall

Friday Jan 01, 2021

Heavy snow in a residential area after a snowfall in Mariabad, Quetta, Pakistan January 13, 2020. — Reuters/File
  • Strong westerly wave is likely to enter Pakistan on Sunday 
  • Rain and snowfall expected in several parts starting Sunday
  • Rain, snowfall expected in  Kashmir, Islamabad, Gujrat, Sialkot, and other areas

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday said that the country's first 2021 rain and snowfall is expected from Sunday to Tuesday.

In a press release, the MeT said that a strong westerly wave is likely to enter Pakistan on Sunday and likely to grip upper parts of the country on Monday.

Read more: Karachi may get colder than it has been in seven years today

Talking further about the weather, the MeT said that under this system, thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujrat, Sialkot.

It isalso predicted in Narowal Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, and Kasur from Sunday (evening) to Tuesday.

Read more: Bad weather affects PIA flight schedules in various cities of Pakistan

Meanwhile, there may be rain with snowfall over the hills in Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurum, from Monday to Tuesday.

"Rain is also expected in Mianwali, Khushab, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, T. T Singh, Faisalabad, and Sargodha during the period," it added. 

