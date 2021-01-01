Met Office predicts Pakistan's first 2021 rain, snowfall

Heavy snow in a residential area after a snowfall in Mariabad, Quetta, Pakistan January 13, 2020. — Reuters/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday said that the country's first 2021 rain and snowfall is expected from Sunday to Tuesday.

In a press release, the MeT said that a strong westerly wave is likely to enter Pakistan on Sunday and likely to grip upper parts of the country on Monday.

Talking further about the weather, the MeT said that under this system, thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujrat, Sialkot.

It isalso predicted in Narowal Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, and Kasur from Sunday (evening) to Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there may be rain with snowfall over the hills in Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurum, from Monday to Tuesday.

"Rain is also expected in Mianwali, Khushab, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, T. T Singh, Faisalabad, and Sargodha during the period," it added.