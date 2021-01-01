Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 01 2021
Web Desk

Piers Morgan attacks ‘shameless’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Web Desk

Friday Jan 01, 2021

Piers Morgan recently ‘attacked’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to retain their royal titles despite choosing to leave the royal family.

It all began after a user took to Twitter to ask the Good Morning Britain host, "You really don't like them Piers, do you?"

To this, Piers exclaimed, “No. I think they’re a pair of vapid little wastrels exploiting their royal titles for vast commercial gain whilst doing none of the duty that being a member of the Royal Family entails.”

