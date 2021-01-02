Queen Elizabeth decided to ban Harry's special request on Remembrance Day within seconds

'It took all but two seconds,' said an insider about Queen Elizabeth's decision to ban Harry's wish

Queen Elizabeth dismissed Prince Harry's special request on Remembrance Day within no time to send a strong message to him for being a non-working member of the royal family.

The monarch decided within 'two seconds' to ban this from happening in order to teach Harry and Meghan a lesson.



According to palace insiders, Queen turned down Harry's request of a wreath being laid on his behalf and made the decision "in less than one minute."

"Remembrance Sunday is sacrosanct when it comes to Her Majesty's diary, it's one of the most important dates in her calendar and nothing is done without her knowledge," an insider told the Daily Mail, adding it took "all but two seconds."

"People were suggesting the Palace's reaction to what Harry asked was petty but it was the Queen's decision. And what's more, she actually had very strong views on the subject," the source added.

A second insider confirmed the intel saying, "The Queen is very firmly of the opinion that you can't pick and choose what you do when it comes to the institution, either you are in — or you are out."