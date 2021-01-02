Alexander Wang denies sexual assault allegations

Alexander Wang issued a statement where he termed the anonymous accounts of sexual assault 'false'

Notable fashion designer Alexander Wang responded to the sexual assault allegations placed against him.

The designer issued a statement earlier this week where he termed the anonymous accounts of sexual assault, “grotesquely false.”

"Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations,” he said, per E! News.

“These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact checking whatsoever,” he went on to say.

"Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating. I have never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the manner that's been alleged,” he continued.

"I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online,” he added.