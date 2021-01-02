Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Feroze Khan is inspired by Ibn Arabi?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

Feroze Khan is inspired by Ibn Arabi?

Feroze Khan, who recently quit the showbiz, seems to be inspired by Ibn Arabi, the 12th century Muslim scholar, poet and philosopher.

Feroze Khan took to Instagram and shared photo of Turkish actor Osman Soykut, who portrays the role of Ibn Arabi in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, with the quote about loneliness.

The Romeo Weds Heer actor quoting Ibn Arabi says “Loneliness is an essential friend on the road to bravery.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans shortly after Khan shared the quote.

Earlier this year, the Khaani actor quit showbiz and had tweeted, "My fans have been waiting for a statement from me. I announce that I quit the showbiz industry and will only act and provide my services for the teaching of Islam through this platform if needed else anything but this InshAllah, Request you all to pray for me and my loved ones."


More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian welcomes New Year with her ‘cuties’: “Feeling extra grateful”

Kourtney Kardashian welcomes New Year with her ‘cuties’: “Feeling extra grateful”
Alexander Wang denies sexual assault allegations

Alexander Wang denies sexual assault allegations
Ben Affleck turns into a meme overnight after his Dunkin disaster

Ben Affleck turns into a meme overnight after his Dunkin disaster

Royal fans irked after Meghan and Harry continue to use royal titles: 'Strip it now!'

Royal fans irked after Meghan and Harry continue to use royal titles: 'Strip it now!'
Queen Elizabeth decided to ban Harry's special request on Remembrance Day within seconds

Queen Elizabeth decided to ban Harry's special request on Remembrance Day within seconds
Meghan and Harry under fire for snubbing father Charles and Thomas in Archewell letter

Meghan and Harry under fire for snubbing father Charles and Thomas in Archewell letter
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret moving to the US after royal exit?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret moving to the US after royal exit?
Beyonce wins hearts as she shares unseen clips of 2020

Beyonce wins hearts as she shares unseen clips of 2020
Love Island star Zara Holland detained while leaving for UK with boyfriend

Love Island star Zara Holland detained while leaving for UK with boyfriend
Kim Kardashian's son gives himself a New Year's haircut

Kim Kardashian's son gives himself a New Year's haircut
Kendall Jenner wows fans with her chic appearance as she steps out for shopping in Aspen

Kendall Jenner wows fans with her chic appearance as she steps out for shopping in Aspen
Jennifer Aniston praises 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow after watching 'Death to 2020'

Jennifer Aniston praises 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow after watching 'Death to 2020'

Latest

view all