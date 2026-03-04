Niall Horan finally announces new single 'Dinner Party' release date

The 32-year-old musician wrote 'Dinner Party' in honour of his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley

Niall Horan is launching his next musical era in two short weeks.

The former One Direction star has announced that the lead single from his upcoming fourth studio album will drop on March 20, confirming that the song is called “Dinner Party.”

“i’m so happy and excited to tell you my new single ‘dinner party’ is coming out march 20,” Horan, 32, wrote in a March 4 Instagram post.

“his song is about a really happy and big moment in my life. an evening at a simple dinner party that changed the course of my life,” the musician shared, referring to the night he met his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, six years ago. “after writing the song, the words ‘dinner party’ became the nucleus for the rest of the record,” he continued, “that once in a lifetime moment that i am grateful for and for everything that came after that night.”

Earlier this week, Horan opened up about the emotional significance of the song. “This is the first time I’ve thought about it in a bigger picture. Like a once-in-a-lifetime moment that actually changes your direction of travel in life, an actual shock to the system that makes you go, ‘Oh f**k, things are different now,’’ he explained.

Horan announced that he finished his album, whose name is yet to be revealed, last week. It comes three years after his last album, The Show.