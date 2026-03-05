Who Is Gonzalo Hevia Bailleres, Emma Watson's rumoured boyfriend?

Know all about Gonzalo Hevia Bailleres, Emma Watson's rumoured boyfriend

Gonzalo Hevia Baillères, the Mexican businessman who has been linked to Harry Potter star Emma Watson since early 2026, is far from your average billionaire's heir. Here is everyone you need to know about him.

He's a tech entrepreneur, an AI pioneer, and, it turns out, a man with a rather colourful romantic history.

Who is Gonzalo Hevia Bailleres?

Hevia Baillères belongs to one of Mexico's most powerful business dynasties.

His grandparents, Teresa Gual and Alberto Baillères, built their fortune through mining company Industrias Peñoles, and the family also owns Grupo BAL and El Palacio de Hierro, the upscale department store chain widely regarded as the Mexican equivalent of Saks Fifth Avenue.

Forbes places the Baillères family as the fourth-richest in Mexico and tenth-richest in Latin America, with estimates of the family's combined net worth ranging anywhere from $6.65 billion to $19.7 billion.

Gonzalo is the son of Gonzalo Hevia and Teresa Baillères, and the nephew of Alejandro Baillères, the group's current chairman.

Despite that background, he has clearly been determined to build something of his own.

His education took him through some of the world's most prestigious institutions, including the Swiss boarding school Le Rosey, Ransom Everglades School in Miami, and ultimately ITAM in Mexico, where he graduated with a degree in Economics.

He went on to found INSAITE, an artificial intelligence company, in 2019, selling it to a larger software firm just two years later.

In 2021, he launched Lok, a startup focused on smart locker technology for the delivery, pickup, and return of online purchases.

He also leads HBeyond, an international investment firm with offices in New York, Miami, and Mexico City, focused on transformative technologies.

He is not yet 30.

Despite coming from extraordinary wealth, he keeps an extraordinarily low profile.

His online presence is almost non-existent, a private Instagram account bearing his name has just over 1,000 followers.

Before Watson entered the picture, he was linked to Spanish-Mexican singer and actress Belinda Peregrín, best known internationally for starring as Marisol in The Cheetah Girls 2, from late 2022 to early 2024.

As for Watson, the rumours began circulating in February 2026 when a DeuxMoi tipster alleged the pair had attended a wedding together in Mexico.

They were subsequently photographed together at an airport by Mexican outlet Quién on 4th March, and prior sightings had reportedly placed them together in Courchevel in the French Alps, in Punta Mita on Mexico's Pacific coast, and across multiple locations in Mexico City, including one photograph that appeared to show the pair exhibiting PDA.

Neither Watson nor Hevia Baillères has commented on the nature of their relationship.

Watson, 34, rose to global fame as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise before stepping back from acting to complete a degree in English Literature at Brown University and pursue gender equality advocacy work through initiatives including HeForShe and the Malala Fund.