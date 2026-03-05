How Kim Kardashian's relationship with Lewis Hamilton affects her life?

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton began dating after a decade of their friendship

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton might be in it for a long haul, or not, they haven’t decided it.

The 45-year-old reality star and the F1 racing star, 41, are taking the time to get to know each other and integrate their relationship into their lives.

The SKIMS founder has not introduced her new beau to the kids yet as they are both soaking in the time they have got together from their demanding schedules, an insider told Us Weekly.

“They both had a break in their schedules and decided to take another trip to spend more time together and really get to know each other. It’s going well, and Kim has been genuinely enjoying her time with Lewis,” they said, referring to the couple’s recent getaway in Arizona.

“[Kardashian and Hamilton] are keeping things casual and seeing where it leads. She’s learned that too much pressure is usually when things fall apart,” the source added, noting that it’s because he is the first person she has been in a relationship with in a long time.

While Kardashian hasn’t yet introduced Hamilton to kids - North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6, they shared that she is totally open to do that.

The professional athlete is different from any man she has come across in her love life as he “has been making all the plans and making sure she is taken care of. Everyone around her thinks it’s really sweet and what she deserves.”

Despite the fashion mogul being a self-proclaimed “control freak,” people around her have noticed a great change in her personality as she has had “a relaxed aura recently in all aspects of her life. Her mindset has totally changed. She’s not forcing anything, just letting it unfold naturally.”