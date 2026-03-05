Fans react to BTS' 5th album ‘ARIRANG': ‘Intrigued'

BTS fans have been sent into a frenzy after the group unexpectedly dropped the tracklist for their upcoming fifth studio album, ARIRANG, with no advance teaser.

The 14-song lineup was revealed via an Instagram post on Tuesday, 3rd March, catching even the most dedicated members of the ARMY completely off guard.

Within minutes, theories, countdowns, and emotional reactions flooded social media.

Fans on reddit forum "kpop" rained down their thoughts.

"I’m intrigued," one fan wrote, while another added about the producers revealed to be involved in the album, calling the collaborations "CRAZY."

But even the fans not aware with the producers were enthusiastic.

"I don’t know a d--n thing about producers so seeing everyone get this excited is making me excited," one commented.

Some fans were also ecstatic about Tyler Perry being in the list, as one wrote, "I just saw Tyler Spry as well, he produced DTMF d--n."

Perry is a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, best known as an American actor, filmmaker, playwright, and entrepreneur.

He worked with Bad Bunny on DTMF, short for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which is a massive, record-breaking hit.

Out of all, one response stood out.

"I didn't realize how much I missed BTS, but my heart skipped a beat when I saw this. Now it feels real. I'M READY."

The album, due for worldwide release on 20th March, features the title track SWIM alongside songs including Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, and Into the Sun.

After the album a Netflix Live Event is also set to happen on March 21, where the group will treats fans to live performance of BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG from Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.

The production credits are indeed eye-catching, with contributions from Diplo, Ryan Tedder, Flume, Mike WiLL Made-It, and JPEGMAFIA among those involved.

The release marks the group's first full studio album as a collective in nearly four years.

The reunion of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook was made possible after the final members completed their mandatory military service in June 2025, a milestone fans had been counting down to for some time.

The reaction online has been exciting.

For an ARMY that has been waiting patiently through years of solo projects and military service, ARIRANG represents something much bigger than a new record, it's the moment they have been waiting for.