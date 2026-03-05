 
David Harbour's ex thrown out of Lily Allen's producer's birthday party

Lily Allen’s longtime producer Blue May was celebrating turning 40 years old

March 05, 2026

David Harbour's ex thrown out of Lily Allen's producer's birthday party

David Harbour's ex from last year, Morgan Cozzi, was asked to leave a birthday party thrown by Lily Allen's longtime producer, even though Allen herself was thousands of miles away at the time.

According to TMZ, Cozzi turned up on 20th February to a celebration for producer Blue May at his home in Beachwood Canyon, Los Angeles, the same house where Allen wrote and recorded her latest album West End Girl

Cozzi arrived as a "friend of a friend," and sources say her presence initially didn't raise any concerns. 

But once other guests clocked her connection to Harbour, the atmosphere shifted. A security guard asked Cozzi and the friends she had come with to leave.

David Harbour and Morgan Cozzi from last year in NYC
Allen was not at the party, she was in London at the time, but the gathering was attended by many of her close collaborators and friends.

Rita Ora was also there, working on her own album with May. Cozzi declined to comment.

Lily Allens producer Blue May
Allen and Harbour, 50, parted ways early last year, and Allen subsequently channelled the breakdown of their marriage into West End Girl, an album widely understood to chronicle the end of the relationship, including allegations of infidelity. 

In the track 4Chan Stan, she references discovering that her husband had bought another woman an expensive handbag from luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman.

Allen brought that album to life on stage this week, kicking off her West End Girl tour at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. 

She performed all 14 tracks across a 45-minute set, cycling through six costume changes, each matched to a different chapter of the record.

Allen has since moved on. 

She recently confirmed in an interview with Grazia UK that she is in a relationship with Jonah Freud, a 28-year-old London-based writer and artist, and the great-great-grandson of Sigmund Freud.

