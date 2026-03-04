Harry Styles sparks theories about new album after lyrics leaked early

Harry Styles fans express early opinions on 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally'

Harry Styles has already won critical acclaim over his upcoming album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally with a score of 78 on Metacritic ahead of its release on March 6.

The 31-year-old singer had his lyrics leak early on March 4 after critics reviewed the album and fans went into an absolute frenzy to find out that the album is quite different than expected.

Despite Styles claiming in various interviews that the sound of the album is to dance along to, fans claimed that the lyrics have the ability to make one cry.

The Grammy winner's upcoming song, Paint By Numbers, seems to be about his relationship with Olivia Wilde, and the feelings of inadequacy to be a stepdad to her kids, at the time, which fans noted they "really DIDN’T need to read those paint by number lyrics this early in the morning omg," because of their deep sadness.

Another X user cried out, "why are all these lyrics breaking my heart," while one exclaimed, "JUST RELEASE THE ALBUM ALREADY."

Although the album reviews have revealed snippets of the songs, the upcoming album still feels unpredictable as ever, because of the vast range in the themes of the songs.

One aspect fans can be sure of, is to find the vulnerability in all those themes as the One Direction alum told Zane Lowe he made peace with the parts of himself he kept close, during the songwriting sessions in this album and wrote from that place of freedom.