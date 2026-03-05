Machine Gun Kelly goes full-show with body art at Paris Fashion Week

 
Machine Gun Kelly shows of full-body tattoo during outing with daughter Casie

March 05, 2026

Machine Gun Kelly brought his signature style, and his daughter, to Paris Fashion Week, turning up at the Stella McCartney show on 4th March in a look that put his famous body art front and centre.

The rapper, 35, arrived at the front row alongside his 16-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker in coordinating outfits that immediately drew attention. 

MGK wore a tank top printed with the word "hardcore" and a low scoop neckline that gave a clear view of the sweeping blackout tattoo he had done in February 2024, layered under an unzipped army green jacket with light-wash jeans and trainers. 

Credit: Instagram/mgkarchive_

Casie took a more low-key approach, opting for a heather grey knit minidress with a collar, woven silver heels, and a small handbag. 

Both wore sunglasses.

Credit: Instagram/mgkarchive_

Casie, whose mother is Emma Cannon, has become a familiar presence at her father's public appearances. She also accompanied her father at the Daily Fashion Awards in New York last September, where MGK was honoured with the Style Icon award.

Credit: Instagram/mgk_indonesia

MGK is also now a father of two. 

He and Megan Fox welcomed a daughter named Saga in March 2025, and he marked the occasion in his own way, with a tattoo.

