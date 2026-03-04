 
Geo News

Jacob Elordi melts hearts after sweet gesture for 'Wuthering Heights' fan

Jacob Elordi wins the internet with latest encounter with a fan

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 04, 2026

Jacob Elordi wins the internet with sweetest gesture for a fan
Jacob Elordi wins the internet with 'sweetest' gesture for a fan 

Jacob Elordi is once again crowned the internet's prince after his latest encounter with a fan left people in shock.

The 28-year-old actor came across a fan on his flight who shared her admiration for him and he responded sweetly, as the fan later shared in a TikTok.

However, the interaction didn't end there as the Frankenstein star later bought a copy of Wuthering Heights at the airport and signed it for her.

"I hope the sun comes out for you today," the Oscar-nominated actor wrote, signing it as his character in the Emerald Fennell movie, "Heathcliff."

Soon after the video was posted, social media sleuths went into frenzy and declared Elordi to be "the sweetest angel."

A fan wrote on X, "The fact that he walked into a shop, bought a whole book, came back and signed it as Heathcliff? That man understood the assignment on a spiritual level."

While the original TikTok creator shared that the Kissing Booth actor not only got her the book, but also another fan seated beside her. 

Another fan gushed, "That’s actually so sweet and thoughtful of him, stopping mid-airport chaos to make a fan’s day like that."

Kaley Cuoco breaks silence on icy welcome from Hollywood A-lister
Kaley Cuoco breaks silence on icy welcome from Hollywood A-lister
Liam Neeson son Daniel reveals heart surgery journey
Liam Neeson son Daniel reveals heart surgery journey
Martin Short's daughter Katherine's shocking cause of death confirmed
Martin Short's daughter Katherine's shocking cause of death confirmed
Taylor Swift fiancée Travis Kelce podcast gets cameo that shocked fans
Taylor Swift fiancée Travis Kelce podcast gets cameo that shocked fans
Beyonce's dad rages out of interview after ex-wife Tina Knowles' mention
Beyonce's dad rages out of interview after ex-wife Tina Knowles' mention
'Hannah Montana' buzz revives unseen pictures of Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift
'Hannah Montana' buzz revives unseen pictures of Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift
Jennifer Lopez explains why she doesn't see music as 'job'
Jennifer Lopez explains why she doesn't see music as 'job'
Kylie Jenner stays by Timothee Chalamet's side as Oscars 2026 loom large
Kylie Jenner stays by Timothee Chalamet's side as Oscars 2026 loom large