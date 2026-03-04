Jacob Elordi melts hearts after sweet gesture for 'Wuthering Heights' fan

Jacob Elordi wins the internet with 'sweetest' gesture for a fan

Jacob Elordi is once again crowned the internet's prince after his latest encounter with a fan left people in shock.

The 28-year-old actor came across a fan on his flight who shared her admiration for him and he responded sweetly, as the fan later shared in a TikTok.

However, the interaction didn't end there as the Frankenstein star later bought a copy of Wuthering Heights at the airport and signed it for her.

"I hope the sun comes out for you today," the Oscar-nominated actor wrote, signing it as his character in the Emerald Fennell movie, "Heathcliff."

Soon after the video was posted, social media sleuths went into frenzy and declared Elordi to be "the sweetest angel."

A fan wrote on X, "The fact that he walked into a shop, bought a whole book, came back and signed it as Heathcliff? That man understood the assignment on a spiritual level."

While the original TikTok creator shared that the Kissing Booth actor not only got her the book, but also another fan seated beside her.

Another fan gushed, "That’s actually so sweet and thoughtful of him, stopping mid-airport chaos to make a fan’s day like that."