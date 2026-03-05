‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation' to finally end after 300 seasons

After nearly two decades of drama, Jersey Shore Family Vacation is coming to an end, and the whole gang is coming back for one final round.

MTV has confirmed that the show will conclude with 18 farewell episodes, premiering globally on Thursday, 7th May.

The entire original cast will return for the send-off; Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, DJ Pauly D, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, and Vinny Guadagnino, the same faces that first came onto screens back in 2009.

It's a remarkable run by any measure.

Since its debut, the Jersey Shore universe has spanned nearly 300 episodes and spawned multiple spinoffs, turning a house full of rowdy twenty-somethings into one of reality television's most enduring and culturally significant franchises.

Viewers have watched the cast grow up in real time, through relationships, marriages, sobriety battles, parenthood, and career reinventions, all while somehow keeping the same chaotic chemistry intact.

The final season is billed as "a last hurrah for a cultural icon," and the milestone moments are coming thick and fast.

The final season will feature the usual mix of celebrations, baby showers, bachelorette parties, gender reveals, birthdays, and weddings, alongside the inside jokes and friendships that have defined the show since the beginning.

Past seasons are currently streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

And for those not quite ready to say goodbye to the Shore universe entirely, MTV has confirmed that international spinoffs, including Canada Shore, remain in production.