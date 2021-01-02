Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 02 2021
Prince Harry looking to ‘tie it all up’ with Queen Elizabeth: report

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

Experts believe Prince Harry is looking forward to his next meeting with the Queen, purely because he ‘regrets’ blindsiding her the last time.

This claim was brought forward by royal biographer Andrew Morton. He was quoted telling The Sun, "Things seem to have calmed down. Harry has been in contact with the Queen more often than you would think. But certain things you need to be there in person to sort.”

"They will need a few weeks. That could be done after April, depending on COVID. There are no plans to kick them out or get rid of their titles. Harry regrets the hasty statement last January that blindsided everyone."

