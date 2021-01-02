Prince Harry, Meghan Markle preparing for ‘awkward’ Kate, William meeting: report

Experts speculate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be in for a more ‘awkward’ encounter with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle than they might expect.

This observation was made by Phil Dampier, author of Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan In Their Own Words.

He admitted to The Sun that a possible ‘awkward’ encounter with Prince William and Kate Middleton might be around the corner, especially once the duo returns to wrap up their one year review after Megxit.

Mr. Dampier was quoted saying, “I think it’s going to be very awkward if they do meet up. From what I am told the rift is not a lot better at the moment – they are not talking a lot.”

“I think they will put on a united front for the unveiling of Diana’s statue and I’m sure they will put on a united front for the birthday celebrations but behind the scenes I think there’s going to be a lot of tension."