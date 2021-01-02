BTS’s Suga sheds light on his desire to curate soulful music

Global pop sensation, BTS’s Suga wants nothing more than to use his platform for good and curate hopeful music which tugs at the heart strings of fans across the globe.

According to Koreaboo the singer was quoted saying, “Whether it’s through rap or something else, the type of music that I want to do is already set in stone. I want to spread messages of hope through my music just like ‘Tomorrow’ or ‘So Far Away’.”

“I grew up listening to Epik High’s music. Music about hope and dreams was the trend back then and I really liked Tablo hyung because he made that type of music. I want to continue making music like this. I’ve been given the power of influence so I want to use that in a positive way.”

Suga also also added that he never really liked being an adult much, “The fact that we grow up only to face reality, so we lose our dreams in order to find stability. That’s why I don’t think of myself as an adult. Of course age-wise I am an adult, but even if I am one, I want to be an adult that still chases after their dreams like a young child.“

“I can’t express myself well either. It’s hard for me to express my feelings to the fans. I really wish I could have that person-to-person interaction like RM. But it’s really hard for me and I’m not asking for you to understand me either. As long as I continue to try and change myself and communicate with more people, hopefully my feelings will get across to everyone.”

“I really enjoy talking about dreams, youth, and reality. Society these days only rush the younger generation. When we’re young, they force us to study. The criteria for being a ‘great person’ is clear. Having your own dreams becomes difficult in this kind of environment. But when you become 20, it’s not.”

Before concluding Suga added, “There are a lot of things we have to give up on this generation. People are frustrated because they can’t see the future. If you see the light, you can go towards it, but because we can’t even see the light, we are scared to move forward. So I hope that those who listen to my music will be comforted as they continue to walk down the path of life.”