pakistan
Saturday Jan 02 2021
By
Web Desk

'Beautiful memory': Bakhtawar's fiance wishes for a better 2021 with throwback photo

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari at her engagement ceremony. — Instagram 

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's fiance Mahmood Choudhry, on Saturday, shared a beautiful throwback picture to their engagement ceremony as he wished for a better year ahead.

"Beautiful Mmmory from 2020. Praying for a better 2021 for all," Choudhry wrote on Instagram.

Read more: Where will Bakhtawar Bhutto, fiance Mahmood Choudhry get married?

A few days ago, Mahmood Choudhry had announced the location for the couple's wedding.

He shared a new picture from their engagement with family and friends with a short caption on Instagram.

Mahmood said his friends had asked him if his and Bakhtawar's wedding will be a destination wedding.


Read more: Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari reveals story behind engagement ring

He announced that the destination will be the one and only Pakistan.

At least 100-150 guests were present at Bakhtawar's engagement ceremony including father Asif Ali Zardari and sister Aseefa Bhutto. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari skipped the festivities after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

'Radiant in pink': Sherry Rehman shares delightful picture from Bakhtawar Bhutto's engagement

The late Benazir Bhutto's sister Sanam Bhutto was also in attendance, in addition to Zardari's sisters Faryal Talpur and Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman, and Omni Group Chief Executive Anwar Majeed.

