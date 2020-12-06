Can't connect right now! retry
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari reveals story behind engagement ring

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari poses with fiance Mahmood Choudhry on her engagement ceremony. Photo: Bakhtawar Bhutto Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari keeps letting her followers in on little details about her engagement celebrations. In her latest Instagram post, Bakhtawar spoke about how she carried on a family tradition with her engagement ring. 

Read more: 'Radiant in pink': Sherry Rehman shares delightful picture from Bakhtawar Bhutto's engagement

Taking to Instagram, she revealed how her later mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, copied her father's wedding ring. Benazir gave the copied ring to former president Asif Ali Zardari when they got married, revealed Bakhtawar. 

Bakhtawar revealed that she carried on the family tradition by having the same ring copied for her husband-to-be, Mahmood Choudhry, and gave it to him on their engagement. 

"#ItsARingStory: my mother had her father’s wedding ring copied and made for my father when they got married - I had the same ring duplicated and made for @mahmood.y.choudhry," she wrote on Instagram. 

Bakhtawar got engaged to Mahmood Choudhry on November 27 in an event that was attended by family and close friends. 

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari could not take part physically in the event as he was self-isolating after contracting the coronavirus. 

Read more: Can you spot Benazir Bhutto on Bakhtawar's shawl?

Bakhtawar and Choudhry had donned traditional oriental outfits. The ceremony was held in the open area of the Bilawal House. 

However, as per reports, the PPP chairman took part in the ceremony via video link and interacted with guests at the engagement. 

