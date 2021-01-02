Can't connect right now! retry
Pak Army shoots down another Indian spy quadcopter along LoC

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

The Indian quadcopter that the Pakistan army shot down. — ISPR
  • Quadcopter had intruded 500m into Pakistan's territory
  • Another quadcopter was shot down a day earlier
  • In 2020, Pakistan army shot down 16 Indian quadcopters

Pakistan Army troops have shot down an Indian spy quadcopter at Chakothi Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the military's media wing said Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that the quadcopter had intruded 500 metres into Pakistan’s side of the LoC.

On January 1, 2021, another Indian quadcopter was shot down by the army in Nausheri Sector along LoC, the ISPR said.

Moreover, a day prior, in the Hotspring Sector, Pakistan Army shot down an Indian quadcopter that had come 100 metres inside its territory.

In the year 2020, 16 Indian quadcopters were shot down by the Pakistan Army, the ISPR added.

