Sunday Jan 03 2021
Prince William at odds with Harry over using Diana's name for financial gains

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Prince William slightly worried if Prince Harry uses Diana for any of his charitable or commercial ventures

Prince William is miffed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for using mother Diana's name to make money.

In a letter posted to their official Archewell website, Harry and Meghan said, "I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell."

According to royal author Phil Dampier, Harry's tribute might worsen his relationship with William, "I think William will be slightly worried if Harry uses Diana for any of his charitable or commercial ventures without consulting him, and I don't think he would be happy if Harry appears to be exploiting his mother's iconic status," he told the Daily Mail.

"It's also very significant that Harry called himself his 'mother's son' but has made no mention of Prince Charles. William is very much following now in his father's footsteps with his environmental and conservation work," Dampier explained.

"And although Harry has praised his father in the past, it seems odd not to mention him more and work in conjunction with him, rather than separately," he added.

