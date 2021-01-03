Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney posts cryptic message on Instagram

'The highest form of knowledge is...empathy,' wrote Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney posted a message on Instagram that has baffled everyone.

The Canadian stylist called 'opinion the lowest form of human knowledge' in her post bidding farewell to 2020.

"Opinion is really the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability, no understanding. The highest form of knowledge is...empathy, for it requires us to suspend our egos and live in another's world. It requires profound purpose larger than the self kind of understanding," Mulroney wrote.

"Here's to a little more empathy in 2021," she captioned the post.





In 2020, Mulroney got accused of white privilege scandal by influencer Sasha Exeter.

