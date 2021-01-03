Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jan 03 2021
By
SASalman Ashraf

11 killed as armed men attack coal miners at Machh

By
SASalman Ashraf

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Workers at a cold mine dig the sedimentary rock with pickaxes, break it up, and load it onto donkeys to be transported to the surface in Pakistan, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid/Files

QUETTA: Eleven coal miners were killed and four others were seriously injured after armed men opened fire at them at the Machh coal field. 

Read more: 4 coal miners killed in an accident at Jamshoro coalmine

Police said that armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains where they opened fire on them. Eleven were confirmed dead by police and the others injured were said to be in critical condition. 

The injured were taken to the Machh hospital for treatment. After news of the incident broke, police and FC personnel have arrived at the coal mine. 

