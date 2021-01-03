Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 03 2021
James Corden starts new health kick 'for family'

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Renowned TV show host James Corden recently shed light on his decision to drop a few pounds after a lazy 2020 Christmas season.

There the TV show host admitted that he reached this decision when the effects of the holiday season crept up behind him and made him realize that he had eaten "everything that's in the fridge"

In an attempt to explain it all Corden said, "I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family. I've realised that every year for the past decade - probably even 15 years - on January the 1st I've told myself and anyone that would listen that I'm going on a diet, I'm going to lose a load of weight. I'm fed up with the way I look, I'm fed up with being unhealthy, this is the year I'm doing it.”

"Because of that, over Christmas, I've eaten everything that's in the fridge because in my head in January I'm starting this diet and it'll be a success. And as you can see it hasn't."

He also added, "It's starting to get me down in a way. I've never been able to stick to anything like that. I've spent a long time accepting that this is my body and that's it. But I really am sick and tired of just doing the same thing every year.”

“I contacted the people at WW and I said: 'Look, can you help me with this? Why does this keep not working for me?' They told me that what I'm probably doing wrong is that I'm going on a diet and that is probably not the answer.

Before concluding, he explained what the WW advised, “They said: 'If you stick with our regime, which is more about wellness and health and feeling better rather than lose a load of weight this can absolutely work.' I don't want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I'm chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes."

