Gal Gadot recalls ‘almost dying’ on ‘Wonder Woman’ set

Gal Gadot recently shed light on the moment she nearly ‘died’ on the sets of Wonder Woman, minutes before the shoot started.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet she explained, “Growing up I knew of Wonder Woman, but I didn’t know much about her. I wasn’t a big comic book fan.”

While touching on the near 'death' moment the award winning star claimed, "A day after I was told that I got the part they let me wear the Wonder Woman suit for the first time, and I almost died. Because it was really, really tight. Really tight, like, really, really tight. But I didn’t say anything because I was so happy.”

Even though everything appeared fine on the outside, the production crew ended up realizing that the suit didn’t fit her. “But then I lost air and then they figured it was too tight.”