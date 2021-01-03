Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Gal Gadot recalls ‘almost dying’ on ‘Wonder Woman’ set

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Gal Gadot recalls ‘almost dying’ on ‘Wonder Woman’ set

Gal Gadot recently shed light on the moment she nearly ‘died’ on the sets of Wonder Woman, minutes before the shoot started.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet she explained, “Growing up I knew of Wonder Woman, but I didn’t know much about her. I wasn’t a big comic book fan.”

While touching on the near 'death' moment the award winning star claimed, "A day after I was told that I got the part they let me wear the Wonder Woman suit for the first time, and I almost died. Because it was really, really tight. Really tight, like, really, really tight. But I didn’t say anything because I was so happy.”

Even though everything appeared fine on the outside, the production crew ended up realizing that the suit didn’t fit her. “But then I lost air and then they figured it was too tight.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s documentary series with Oprah Winfrey faces delay

Prince Harry’s documentary series with Oprah Winfrey faces delay

Nadia Khan shares more photos from her wedding ceremony

Nadia Khan shares more photos from her wedding ceremony
James Corden starts new health kick ‘for family’

James Corden starts new health kick ‘for family’
Zac Efron’s relationship with Vanessa Valladares revealed

Zac Efron’s relationship with Vanessa Valladares revealed

Vanessa Kirby supports 'survivors of abuse' amid costar Shia LaBeouf's assault case

Vanessa Kirby supports 'survivors of abuse' amid costar Shia LaBeouf's assault case
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationship to face bumps in 2021, predicts astrologer

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationship to face bumps in 2021, predicts astrologer

Ibn Arabi actor from 'Ertugrul' wants to work with Feroze Khan

Ibn Arabi actor from 'Ertugrul' wants to work with Feroze Khan

Gal Gadot calls Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi her ‘personal Wonder Woman’

Gal Gadot calls Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi her ‘personal Wonder Woman’

Famous TV host Nadia Khan confirms her third marriage

Famous TV host Nadia Khan confirms her third marriage
How Prince William reacted after finding out about Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit

How Prince William reacted after finding out about Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit
Queen Elizabeth bluntly told Harry and Meghan ‘you’re either in or you’re out!’

Queen Elizabeth bluntly told Harry and Meghan ‘you’re either in or you’re out!’
Prince Andrew is a ‘blight’ on everything the royal family does

Prince Andrew is a ‘blight’ on everything the royal family does

Latest

view all