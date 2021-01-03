Meghan Markle's trial with her father would be 'traumatic' for her family

Sources have said that Meghan Markle’s public trial with her father Thomas Markle will be "traumatic" for her and her husband Prince Harry.

Meghan, who filed a privacy court case in UK against the Mail for printing a confidential letter she and Harry wrote to her father Thomas, successfully managed to get the hearing adjourned until next fall.

The trial was scheduled for January but following representation from Meghan's legal team, it will take place in autumn.



As part of the trial, past and present staff of the couple could be asked to come into court to witness.

According to sources, the trial would not only be traumatic but would also reveal palace operations if the staff were to be called in.

"A trial would be traumatic for Meghan and Harry, it will expose palace operations, members of staff would be dragged into it on the witness stands ..." a senior royal source said.

"It would be deeply uncomfortable for the institution."



