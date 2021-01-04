Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Couple arrested for posing as Rawalpindi police on TikTok

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 04, 2021

A couple who would pose as Rawalpindi police officers on TikTok have been arrested.

The city police officer took action against the two, arresting them from the Ganj Mandi area.

According to police, the wife, dressed as a police officer in the TikTok videos, would present herself as an officer stationed at Adiala Jail.

The couple's mobile phones, laptop and the police uniforms they would use were taken into custody and a case registered against them.

The case was registered on the instructions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Rai Mazhar at the City Police Station. An investigation into the matter is underway.


More From Pakistan:

Shafqat Mahmood slams Fazlur Rehman's 'use of madressah students' to fill up PDM's rallies

Shafqat Mahmood slams Fazlur Rehman's 'use of madressah students' to fill up PDM's rallies
Campaign against Imran Khan like 'jihad', backtracking will be a 'major sin': Fazl

Campaign against Imran Khan like 'jihad', backtracking will be a 'major sin': Fazl
Sheikh Rasheed meets slain youth Usama Nadeem's family, vows not to spare culprits

Sheikh Rasheed meets slain youth Usama Nadeem's family, vows not to spare culprits
Hazara community launches protests in Quetta over Machh massacre

Hazara community launches protests in Quetta over Machh massacre
PTA moves to block content related to 'sacrilegious film Lady of Heaven'

PTA moves to block content related to 'sacrilegious film Lady of Heaven'
Bilawal demands PTI govt implement NAP, says PDM not asking for relief

Bilawal demands PTI govt implement NAP, says PDM not asking for relief
KP govt to take action against thousands of illegal petrol pumps

KP govt to take action against thousands of illegal petrol pumps
PDM Bahawalpur rally: Maryam says 'Punjab has risen to take back its rights'

PDM Bahawalpur rally: Maryam says 'Punjab has risen to take back its rights'
Usama Nadeem murder: Judicial magistrate approves suspects' 3-day physical remand

Usama Nadeem murder: Judicial magistrate approves suspects' 3-day physical remand
Punjab health dept says no patient with new strain of coronavirus reported yet

Punjab health dept says no patient with new strain of coronavirus reported yet
PM Imran Khan posts throwback pic with Wasim, Waqar from famous 1989 commercial

PM Imran Khan posts throwback pic with Wasim, Waqar from famous 1989 commercial
PIA to resume flights to Saudi Arabia today as kingdom resumes international travel

PIA to resume flights to Saudi Arabia today as kingdom resumes international travel

Latest

view all