entertainment
Sunday Jan 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox joins MGK and his daughter at Times Square

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Megan Fox was missing from the picture her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly shared with his daughter as they boarded a plane for New York.

The Cleveland rapper flew into New York where he performed at Times Square.

His pictures left fans wondering whether Megan Fox had decided not travel with MGK and his daughter and celebrate the New Year with her children instead.

Just when the speculations started on social media, Machine Gun Kelly shared multiple pictures which also included the one with his girlfriend.

"Time for a new set of dreams 2021," he captioned his Instagram post.

