Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 03 2021
By
Web Desk

'Wonder Woman 1984' director for more variety in superhero movies

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

'Wonder Woman' returned to the screen on Christmas Day with a hefty mission: bring holiday cheer to pandemic-weary audiences.

Set in the over-the-top, neon-infused 1980s, “Wonder Woman 1984” is the biggest movie so far to land in theaters and on a U.S. streaming service at the same time.

Patty Jenkins, who directed the film, recently expressed her views about superhero movies.

When a user praised her film on Twitter, she said there needed to be even more variety in superhero movies.

Twitter user KJB Movies told Jenkins that he “loved the film,” before calling it “something we haven’t seen in modern day superhero films” and a “breath of fresh air” to the genre.”

After thanking KJB Movies, Jenkins then added, “I agree we need more variety in superhero movies, not less. They are the grand metaphors of our times! Why not use them for it! Particularly as a way to reach the next generation of heroes."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry is 'shadow of man he once was' after moving to US

Prince Harry is 'shadow of man he once was' after moving to US
Did Noyan really die in 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'?

Did Noyan really die in 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'?
The secret to Ayeza Khan's fit physique revealed

The secret to Ayeza Khan's fit physique revealed
'The Crown' touches on love affair of Queen Elizabeth's sister

'The Crown' touches on love affair of Queen Elizabeth's sister
Megan Fox joins MGK and his daughter at Times Square

Megan Fox joins MGK and his daughter at Times Square

Royal family told to not use taxpayers' money to fund lavish lifestyle

Royal family told to not use taxpayers' money to fund lavish lifestyle
Snoop Dogg hints at dissing Eminem

Snoop Dogg hints at dissing Eminem

Rapper Lil Pump banned from flying over breaching face mask restriction

Rapper Lil Pump banned from flying over breaching face mask restriction
Ex-stalker touches on moments BTS boys ‘couldn’t escape’

Ex-stalker touches on moments BTS boys ‘couldn’t escape’
BTS Suga touches on his blooming potential

BTS Suga touches on his blooming potential
Youtuber PewDiePie tops list of handsome people of 2020

Youtuber PewDiePie tops list of handsome people of 2020
BTS Jungkook takes down ‘unnecessary’ need to hide his personality

BTS Jungkook takes down ‘unnecessary’ need to hide his personality

Latest

view all