Machh massacre: Shaikh Rasheed to visit Quetta later today

Shaikh Rasheed to visit Quetta a day after Machh massacre

Federal minister to fly via special flight on PM Imran Khan's instructions

Interior Ministry seeks report on Machh massacre

Balochistan Police CTD register a case against unidentified suspects

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed is scheduled to visit Quetta today, sources informed Geo News.



The visit comes following the killing of 11 coal miners in Machh area of Bolan district in Balochistan. Sheikh Rasheed is reportedly flying to Quetta on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives.

Sources said the interior minister would be briefed on the investigation into the miners' murder. The interior ministry has also sought a report on the massacre.

Case filed

Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) registered a case under Section 7 of the Anti-terrorism Act 1997 (ATA) against unidentified suspects at the Naseerabad Station. As per the CTD, the case was lodged on behalf of Machh SHO some 30 hours after the terror incident.