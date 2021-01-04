Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 04 2021
Harvey Weinstein to appeal his Manhattan rape conviction within 3 months

Monday Jan 04, 2021

Hollywood's disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein is set to appeal his conviction in the Manhattan rape case in the next three months.

According to reports, the producer is making plans to get an exit from his 23-year sentence despite new claims of his sexual misconduct heaping.

Weinstein, 68, was recently accused of assault and harassment by one of his former British assistants, as per The Sun. This came after he faced rape and sexual battery charges from five women in California.

The former assistant of the movie tycoon kept her name under wraps as her lawyer, Jonathan Cohen, spoke to the tabloid and claimed that she will make “some of the most astonishing allegations a tribunal will ever see.”

The alleged victim is claiming that she was subjected to “horrendous sexual abuse by Mr. Weinstein.”

