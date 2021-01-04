Funeral of 11 Balochistan coal miners executed in Machh terror attack today

Families of victims protest the terror attack on coal miners in Balochistan's Machh. Photo: Geo.tv/file

11 coal miners shot to death in sectarian terror attack a day earlier to be buried today

The miners were Shia Hazaras. Their families are protesting on the Quetta-Sibi highway, demanding the Balochistan government to arrest the attackers.

PM Imran Khan had condemned the "cowardly" attack and said the govt will not abandon victims' families

MACHH: Eleven coal miners killed in a sectarian terror attack at the Machh coalfield in Balochistan a day earlier will be buried today (Monday).

Police had said armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains where they shot them. At least 11 were confirmed dead and four injured were said to be in critical condition.

All the victims of sectarian terrorism were handcuffed and killed in rooms.

The families of the victims, including women and children, continue to stage a sit-in on the Quetta-Sibi highway with the victim's bodies. They want the Balochistan government to arrest the killers or resign.

In Karachi, a protest rally was held, while a demonstration was held at the exhibition square and candles were lit in Multan.

In Quetta, Hazaras are continuing to protest the Machh incident on Western Bypass near Hazara Town

On Sunday, 11 coal miners were shot to death and four severely injured in Balochistan's Bolan district.

The wounded colliers were taken to the Machh hospital for treatment.

After news of the incident broke, police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel arrived at the coal mine.

'Cowardly inhumane act of terrorism'

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the incident, referring to it as a "cowardly inhumane act of terrorism".

"Have asked the FC to use all resources to apprehend these killers & bring them to justice," the premier said on Twitter.

"The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the govt," he vowed.

CM Kamal prays for speedy recovery of wounded

Taking notice of the Machh coal field incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal expressed sorrow over the loss of life and sought a report from the concerned authorities.

Kamal also directed the authorities to spare no effort in arresting those responsible for the terrorist attack, vowing for the elements involved in terrorist incidents to be brought to justice.

The chief minister also directed for the best possible medical treatment for the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Balochistan govt rules out security lapse

Speaking to Geo News, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said the incident was an act of terrorism. "Investigative institutions are probing the incident from every angle to determine who is responsible for this," he added.

Terrorist activities in Balochistan are on the rise, Shahwani said, adding that the Levies personnel are present in the area to provide security.

"[Law and order in the area] was satisfactory; hence, this incident wasn't expected," he said, adding that the area where the killings took place was quite large.

The Balochistan government official said security in the area would be increased after assessing the situation. He vowed that those responsible for the incident would be brought to the book.

'Incident of sectarianism'

Speaking about the tragic incident, Balochistan Interior Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau said the victims of the attack on colliers by cowardly terrorists could not be identified.

"This terrorism is an incident of sectarianism," Langau added. "We are mourning today on the killing of poor [labourers].

"Irrespective of the sect, race and religion, our innocent brothers were targeted. The evils behind the tragedy will be unveiled soon," he said.