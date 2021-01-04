Royals dreading the release of Meghan Markle’s sister’s memoir?

Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha Markle has become the talk of town since word got out about her explosive new memoir coming out.

And it looks like the Duchess of Sussex isn’t the only one dreading the exposé as the royal family members too are reportedly bracing themselves for the humiliation that will follow.

The description of Samantha’s book reads: "Things are not always as they seem, in a world where social labels define who we are, how we live, and how we view each other.”

The writer is also vowing to reveal a bunch of secrets that will expose her “social climber” half-sister.

Speaking to The Sun, Samantha said: "I think the Royal Family will like it and will enjoy it and nothing they should be uncomfortable with. I hope they find it warm, funny, honest and heartfelt.”

"I wrote it respectfully knowing they would see it and not concerned there is anything they will be unhappy about,” she went on to say.

"I don't know if she (Meghan) will be comfortable with it. Some things she will and some things she won't. It's fair and balanced. Naturally, some things she will like and some things she won't,” she added.