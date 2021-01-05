Can't connect right now! retry
Lickspittles of 'Sadiq anday' start criticising Sindh govt every morning: CM Murad Ali Shah

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah speaking during a press conference. Photo:Screengrab via Geo News

  • Shah said PTI leaders "hold meetings just to figure out how to malign the govt of Sindh"
  • Underlined the PPP-led govt's efforts for "welfare of Sindh's people without discrimination"
  • States that Yellow Line project's funding "has been approved", work to commence soon

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday lambasted the PTI regime for constantly attacking the PPP-led provincial government, saying that the "lickspittles of Sadiq Anday start criticising us every morning".

Using a reference to the Supreme Court's declaration of Prime Minister Imran Khan being "Sadiq," or honest leader, CM Shah said PTI's "lickspittles hold regular meetings to figure out how to malign the government of Sindh".

"They are the enemies of Sindh and they cannot digest the progress of the provin," he added.

He also lamented that despite its promise, the federal government did not pay Sindh its due share of Rs63 billion.

Read more: Low payments by fed govt hampered development in Sindh, CM Murad tells Bilawal Bhutto

Despite the cited scarcity of resources, Shah underlined that the PPP-led government of Sindh has been working for the welfare of the people in the province without any discrimination. 

"Internal roads in Umar Village and [Karachi's] Ibrahim Hyderi are being constructed," with a route connecting Ibrahim Hyderi to Lat Basti, he explained, adding that the Mehran Highway would also be built soon.

The chief minister said the Sindh government had started a lot of development projects in Korangi, including the Yellow Line project which will be connected to the neighbourhood.

"Funding for the Yellow Line project has been approved," the Sindh CM stated, adding that work on it would soon commence.

