Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah recovers from coronavirus

On November 16, Murad Ali Shah had tested positive for coronavirus.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday announced that he had tested negative for coronavirus, a little over a week after he went into self-isolation after contracting the infection.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister thanked his friends and well-wishers for their prayers during his recovery process.

"By the Grace of Allah, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you to all friends and well-wishers for their calls and messages. Although I have tried, it hasn’t been possible to respond to everyone individually. Please know that I am grateful for your good wishes," Murad wrote on Twitter.



On November 16, Shah and senior PPP leader Sharjeel Memon both had tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, a statement issued by the chief minister's office had disclosed that CM Murad got tested for COVID-19 on Friday after catching a mild fever. "After the test, I went into isolation on doctor's advice," said the chief minister.

CM Murad had said he was asymptomatic apart from the fever.