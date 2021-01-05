Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth's beloved cousin dies aged 88

Queen Elizabeth's cousin Lady Cecilia died at her house in Norfolk peacefully

Queen Elizabeth's first cousin, Lady Mary Colman passed away on Sunday.

As reported by the Daily Telegraph, Lady Cecilia died at her house in Norfolk peacefully.

"Lady Mary Cecilia died peacefully at home on Saturday 2 January 2021, aged 88," her family announced via a statement.

"Most dearly loved wife of Sir Timothy Colman KG, adored mother of Sarah, Sabrina, Emma, James and Matthew, grandmother of ten, great-grandmother of sixteen.

“Private family funeral and a Service of Thanksgiving for Mary's life to be held at a later date," they added.

The Queen was quite close to Lady Mary as she used to visit the royal family's Balmoral and Sandringham estates very often, the Mail reports.

