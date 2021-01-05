Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Larry King moved from ICU but is still hospitalized amid COVID-19 battle

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Apart from Larry King, one of his sons had also tested positive for COVID-19

Television personality Larry King has been discharged from the intensive care unit as he battles COVID-19 from the hospital.

Talking to NBC News, sources revealed that the broadcasting icon is still hospitalized after his COVID-19 diagnosis but was no longer in the ICU.

Apart from him, one of his sons had also tested positive for COVID-19.

King, 87, had previously spent weeks in the hospital over numerous health scares, including a cardiac arrest, a stroke, diabetes as well as prostate and lung cancer.

King was admitted in the hospital on his 87th birthday over blood flow issues as well.

According Roger Friedman’s Showbiz 411, the veteran talk show host has been ill since the past ten days.

As per Daily Mail, his wife, Shawn, and their two kids, Chance and Cannon, cannot visit him either.

King was currently in the process of getting a divorce from his wife but the two remain on good terms.

He had lost his two children last year, son Andy, 65, from a heart attack, and daughter Chaia, 55, from lung cancer. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry has no regrets about leaving UK: ‘He is thriving since Megxit’

Prince Harry has no regrets about leaving UK: ‘He is thriving since Megxit’

Prince William, Prince Harry took different lessons from parents’ loveless marriage

Prince William, Prince Harry took different lessons from parents’ loveless marriage

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly open to marriage in the near future

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly open to marriage in the near future

Jennifer Lopez spills secrets to her flawless skin

Jennifer Lopez spills secrets to her flawless skin
All hell breaks loose on Twitter after Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde start dating

All hell breaks loose on Twitter after Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde start dating
Prince Charles loathed Princess Diana because of her massive popularity

Prince Charles loathed Princess Diana because of her massive popularity
No, Tanya Roberts is not dead, rep backtracks on earlier statement

No, Tanya Roberts is not dead, rep backtracks on earlier statement

Eminem had to relearn how to rap because of substance abuse

Eminem had to relearn how to rap because of substance abuse
Kate Middleton had no plans of becoming the future Queen of England before royal wedding

Kate Middleton had no plans of becoming the future Queen of England before royal wedding
Prince Harry's mental health documentary with Oprah Winfrey to release in 2021

Prince Harry's mental health documentary with Oprah Winfrey to release in 2021
Meghan Markle at odds with royal family even after a year since shocking exit

Meghan Markle at odds with royal family even after a year since shocking exit

Queen Elizabeth's beloved cousin dies aged 88

Queen Elizabeth's beloved cousin dies aged 88

Latest

view all