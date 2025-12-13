Taylor Swift's 'End of an Era' docuseries leaves fans in tears

'End of an Era', Taylor Swift's six-part series premiered on December 12

Taylor Swift's latest docuseries has quickly become a cultural talking point, drawing strong reactions from audiences across the globe.

The six-part Disney+ series, End of an Era, chronicles the inner workings of Swift's global tour, offering candid glimpses of backstage moments, rehearsals and personal struggles.

Viewers were particularly moved by scenes showing Swift breaking down in tears before her Wembley Stadium performance, following a private meeting with families of victims of the Southport dance class attack.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, "I can’t believe this is the first two episodes of the end of an era, I’m dehydrated from crying."

"End of an Era got me crying within the first 2 mins," second user commented.

"I CAN’T STOP CRYING I LOVE TAYLOR ALISON SWIFT WITH MY WHOLE HEART", remarked another fan.

Some other fans' reactions include,"im crying i love Taylor swift sm".

Few comments captured the communal experience of Swift's fandom.

"So we’re all sobbing watching The End of an Era right? because I feel like better knowing the lot of us are all watching together," one Swiftie wrote.