Bollywood
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
Janhvi Kapoor purchases new lavish home for whopping 39 crore in Mumbai

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Indian starlet Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly bought a lavish new home, spread over three floors, in Mumbai.

According to Indian media, the 23-year-old actress had finalized the multi-crore deal in December.

As per the deal, Janhvi has purchased the property spread over three floors—14th, 15th and 16th—in Arya Building.

The Dostana 2 actress has also paid 7.8 million stamp duty and in all, she has shelled out a staggering Rs 39 crore for the apartments.

Janhvi is currently in Goa with Kartik Aaryan. The two stars will be soon seen sharing screen together.

An adorable picture of Janhvi and Kartik twinning in white has gone viral on social media.

