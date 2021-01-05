Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
Twitter rallies for Kumail Nanjiani as body-shaming bullies give him flak

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Hollywood star Kumail Nanjiani left the world stunned last year after he debuted his buffed-up body.

And as the Eternals actor dropped a New Year’s post over the weekend, the internet was suddenly divided about his ripped physique with some suggesting that the star was on steroids.

Sharing a drool-worthy photo of himself enjoying a slice of cake, Nanjiani wrote: "Happy new year! I celebrated with a pandan tres leches cake from @marysmakeshop that made me rethink everything.”

"I only eat Pandan tres leches cakes from here on out. Hope everyone had a good and safe NYE. Here's to a better 2021 for us all," he added.

Soon after, many started speculating that The Big Sick actor was on steroids that helped him with the transformation.

“Every celebrity transformation is due to steroids but kumail's is a lot more egregious because his head is changing shape,” said one user.

“Someone needs to keep kumail from the steroids, man,” added another.

However, a large chunk of Twitter wasn’t happy with how Nanjiani was getting body-shamed and was falling prey to hypocrisy.

“Chris Pratt can bulk up for a marvel movie and everyone is cool with is. Kumail Nanjiani does it and people call him ‘grotesque’ and assume he’s using steroids. I hate it here,” said one user.

“Anyone wanna talk about how we're so eager to lather people like Chris Evans and Chris Pratt for getting beyond jacked for movie roles, but once Kumail Nanjiani does it, it's grotesque and shame-worthy?” said another user.


