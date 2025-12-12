Lili Reinhart shares emotional journey to endometriosis diagnosis

Lili Reinhart is sharing her firsthand experience with finally receiving an endometriosis diagnosis — a process she says took years and multiple medical opinions.

The actress posted photos from a hospital bed on Instagram and explained that she received her official diagnosis last week after undergoing laparoscopic surgery.

“Last year, I saw a urogynecologist and was diagnosed with interstitial cystitis,” she wrote. “I was told there was no cure — and no lasting relief — for my symptoms. Three hospital visits. Multiple urologists and gynecologists. And not one of them seriously considered endometriosis as the underlying cause of what I was experiencing.”

Reinhart said she pursued every avenue she could, working with two pelvic floor therapists, getting an MRI, and eventually being told she had adenomyosis. But clarity remained out of reach.

“At the same time,” she added, “Another gynecologist told me I ‘probably didn’t have endo’ and should just go on the pill. I’m glad I trusted my body and listened to my gut and will continue advocating for others to do so.”

On her Instagram Story, Reinhart said her focus going into surgery was to “preserve fertility.” She also questioned how her symptoms were overlooked.

“I still don’t understand how the 8-10 doctors I saw last year didn’t mention endometriosis while I was searching for answers. I’m grateful to the pelvic floor specialists who told me to look into this disease as a source of my pain.”

Reinhart became widely known for her role as Betty Cooper on Riverdale, which ended in 2023. This year, she appeared in the thriller American Sweatshop and the series Hal & Harper.