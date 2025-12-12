Jennifer Lawrence steps out for rare date with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney enjoyed a rare night out in New York City, and the actress couldn’t hide how happy she was to be by his side.

The couple, who typically keep their relationship and family life away from the spotlight, stepped out on Dec. 9 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Raoul’s, a well-known restaurant in SoHo.

Sitting together in a warm, softly lit booth, Jennifer flashed a bright smile for a photo, wearing a fur-trimmed jacket and her loose waves framing her face.

Cooke sat beside her at the intimate celebration.

Their appearance stood out precisely because the two rarely make public outings, especially since welcoming their son Cy, now 3, and their second baby boy earlier this year.

Jennifer has been open about how deeply motherhood changed her, though she admits talking about it can feel daunting because “it’s so different for everybody,” as she told Vogue in 2022.

She recalled that after giving birth to her first child, she felt completely transformed.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, ‘Now is day one of my life.’ I just stared. I was just so in love,” she said.

She even found herself instantly bonded with all babies, calling newborns “amazing.” Those emotions have shaped every part of her life, including her career.

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, she described parenting as “brutal and incredible,” explaining that her children now factor into every work decision, from what jobs she accepts to where and when she films.

She added that her kids have “opened up the world” to her, describing the emotional impact of motherhood as something like becoming more sensitive than she ever imagined.

“They’ve changed my life, obviously, for the best and they’ve changed me creatively,” she said.

Even so, Jennifer and Cooke continue to keep their relationship grounded and private.

Their cosy date night, captured with a rare smiley snapshot, offered a small glimpse into their life together, reminding fans just how much joy the couple still finds in simple, quiet moments.