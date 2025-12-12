Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on rumoured rapper EsDeeKid identity

Timothée Chalamet finally addressed the rampant speculations about whether he is the person behind the mask of viral rapper EsDeeKid.

Teasing fans with a cryptic response, the Dune star dodges the question with a mischievous smile.

While promoting his latest movie Marty Supreme on the British radio program Heart Breakfast, the American-French actor was asked directly without any formality about whether EsDeeKid is his alter ego.

"I’ve got no comment on that. No, I mean, I’ve got no comment," he replied immediately before loosening up and adding, "I’ve got two words on that."

When host Amanda Holden pointed out that the two artists have similar eyes and were even photographed wearing the same skull scarf, the A Complete Unknown actor played coy.

He hesitated, stumbled over his words before saying, "Two words: All will be revealed in due time."

"Oh, wow. The word count's gone because of jet lag. I'm going to say," Holden, 54, quipped during the Thursday, December 11, episode.

The conversation was then shifted to 29-year-old Chalamet’s high school alter ego Lil Timmy Tim, referencing a viral video from 2012 that features him rapping at an high school event in New York City.

"Let me tell you, Lil Timmy does not have the same ring to it," he said.

For the unversed, fans have been brewing up wild theories, linking Chalamet to rapper EsDeeKid since past months, wondering he might secretly be the viral artist, who performs with his face hidden beneath a balaclava and claims to be from Liverpool.

Rumours began swirling earlier this year that the Oscar nominee might somehow be EsDeeKid, mostly due to the similarities in their eyes.

The Hollywood heartthrob further fueled the narrative when he showed up to a Fakemink show in London in August, as the latter appears on EsDeeKid’s song LV Sandals.

EsDeeKid, whose real name and age are unknown as he stayed mum on any details about himself, released his debut album Rebel in June and has more than 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

On the other hand, Chalamet’s love for hip-hop and rap music is no secret. He has often named artists like Kid Cudi and Nicki Minaj among his favourites.

In 2020, he even appeared on Saturday Night Live in a sketch with Pete Davidson, where he played a rapper named $mokecheddathaassgetta.